Ola Electric Launches S1 Gen 3 Scooter Deliveries Nationwide
Ola Electric begins deliveries of its S1 Gen 3 scooter lineup across India. The range starts from Rs 79,999 for the S1 X (2kWh) up to Rs 1,69,999 for the S1 Pro+ (5.3kWh). Delivery options include Ola's store network and direct to home services, with claims of enhanced performance, safety, and efficiency.
New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:44 IST
Ola Electric has commenced deliveries of its new S1 Gen 3 scooters across India, signaling a significant expansion in their electric vehicle offerings.
The S1 Gen 3 lineup, priced between Rs 79,999 for the S1 X (2kWh) and Rs 1,69,999 for the S1 Pro+ equipped with a 5.3kWh battery, marks a substantial addition to the market.
According to a company spokesperson, this range boasts improved performance, safety features, and efficiency, with delivery facilitated through broad store networks and direct-to-home services.
