Israel Pushes Forward with New International Airport Amid Security Concerns

Israel's Economic Affairs Committee has approved a proposal to build a new international airport in Nevatim, near the Gaza border. The project aims to ease congestion at Ben Gurion Airport and stimulate the southern economy. However, the military opposes it due to proximity to a strategic airbase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Israel's Economic Affairs Committee approved a plan for constructing a new international airport in the southern town of Nevatim, situated near the Gaza border. This decision comes as part of a broader strategy to alleviate congestion at the overburdened Ben Gurion Airport and spur economic growth in the region.

The proposed airport, just 132 kilometers from Tel Aviv, aims to accommodate 15 million passengers annually once completed in seven years. This initiative expects to generate approximately 50,000 jobs, particularly benefiting the local Bedouin community. However, concerns have been raised by Israel's military about its proximity to a nearby military airbase.

Historically, Israel opened Ramon Airport near Eilat's Red Sea resort area in 2019 to international carriers. Most airlines had ceased operations due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas, although flights have recently resumed. With projections indicating significant future air traffic growth, the new Nevatim project could play a crucial role in managing passenger overflow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

