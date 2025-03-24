Left Menu

Rethinking Transatlantic Ties: Europe's Travel Dilemma Amid Trump Era

Danish traveler Kennet Brask canceled his U.S. trip after President Trump's controversial meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Brask and other Europeans are reconsidering U.S. visits due to political tensions and economic factors. European travel agents notice a drop in U.S. tourism interest, with Canada emerging as an alternative.

In a shift reflecting growing tensions, Danish traveler Kennet Brask has canceled his planned U.S. trip, opting instead for Mexico, following President Trump's contentious meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Brask criticized Trump's behavior and joined a number of Europeans rethinking travel to the United States amid the current political climate.

According to travel agents in Europe, travelers are increasingly looking elsewhere after Trump's recent policies and rhetoric. In addition to upending diplomatic relations, Trump's actions have affected travel sentiment, with European interest in the U.S. waning. The number of visitors from Western Europe dropped 1% year-on-year in February.

Meanwhile, Canada's appeal grows as a preferred alternative destination. With Germany experiencing a decline in U.S. visits, travelers are shifting toward Canada, viewing it as a show of solidarity. Travel agencies continue to adjust their marketing strategies in light of the changing travel landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

