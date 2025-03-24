Financial Markets Brace for Trade Tariff Turbulence Amidst Data-Driven Week

Financial markets made a promising start to the week as U.S. stock futures surged, driven by data and the looming threat of steep U.S. tariff hikes. S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% during the Asia session, with Nasdaq 100 futures climbing 0.8%, while European futures increased by 0.3% in the Asia afternoon.

Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng remained relatively flat, as the euro stabilized at $1.0822 after a slight decline last week. Emerging markets faced challenges, with Indonesia's stock market falling sharply and Turkey's lira teetering following political developments unsettling investors.

The week promises crucial economic indicators like global purchasing managers' index gauges, the U.S. Federal Reserve's inflation reading, among others. However, attention remains on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff strategies set to impact markets post a turbulent month for stocks, bonds, and currencies, leaving analysts cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)