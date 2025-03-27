Tariffs, Tensions, and Currency Spikes: Global Economies Await Trump's Trade Decisions

The dollar climbed to a three-week peak against the euro and gained ground on the yen as financial markets eagerly awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on car tariffs. Concerns loom that trade tariffs might hinder U.S. economic growth and spark inflation, yet there is also hope they will be less severe than anticipated.

Set for a 4 p.m. EDT unveiling on Wednesday, Trump's announcement has traders on edge. "Everybody's trying to figure out what's going to be done on tariffs," remarked Steve Englander from Standard Chartered Bank. While some suspect the tariffs might be more aggressive than markets predict, the stakes remain high for U.S. international trade relations.

As the euro fell ahead of the tariffs disclosure, the broader global impact was also felt with the yen and pound's value shifting in response to geopolitical strife and varying inflation rates across countries like Japan and the UK. Meanwhile, bitcoin took a hit along with other cryptocurrencies, highlighting market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)