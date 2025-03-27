Mysore Sandal Soap: A Century of Fragrance and Innovation
Mysore Sandal Soap embodies both tradition and modernity, originating from Karnataka's sandalwood. This iconic product began in 1916, inspired by Maharaja Wadiyar IV's vision. Renowned for its pure sandalwood oil, it remains a global symbol of India's rich heritage, culminating in a captivating documentary premiering on Discovery.
- Country:
- India
Mysore Sandal Soap, an enduring symbol of luxury and tradition, has roots deep in Karnataka's historic sandalwood forests. Established in 1916 by Maharaja Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV and Dewan Sir M. Visvesvaraya, it was initially part of a venture to export sandalwood oil to Europe.
The soap's story evolved post World War I, as the export plans faltered. A local transformation occurred when a soap made from this precious oil inspired indigenous soap production. By 1918, Mysore Sandal Soap was introduced, featuring a distinctive oval shape.
Celebrating over a century, the brand holds a Geographical Indication tag, reflecting its authenticity. The soap, cherished for its pure sandalwood oil content, is the subject of 'Romancing the Fragrance of India—Mysore Sandal.' This documentary, premiering on Discovery on March 29, highlights the fusion of tradition and innovation in its production process.
