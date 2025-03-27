Left Menu

H&M's Challenging Start: Sales Fall Short Amid Fashion Frenzy

Swedish retailer H&M reported lower than expected first-quarter sales and a dip in profit margins. Sales rose by 1% in March, a modest start to the spring-summer season. CEO Daniel Erver is pushing to revitalize the brand through increased marketing efforts to compete with rivals Zara and Shein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:47 IST
H&M's Challenging Start: Sales Fall Short Amid Fashion Frenzy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

H&M, the Swedish fast-fashion giant, has announced weaker than anticipated sales for its first quarter, despite a slight 1% sales increase in March. The slower than expected start to the spring and summer season has raised concerns about its financial trajectory.

The company reported 55.3 billion Swedish crowns ($5.52 billion) in sales for the December to February period, falling short of analysts' forecast of 55.9 billion crowns. CEO Daniel Erver expressed that while sales and earnings were softer than projected, the smaller first quarter does not dampen their confidence moving forward.

Profitability took a hit due to increased discounting and marketing investments, with the operating profit margin dropping to 2.2% from 3.9% a year earlier. Erver, at the helm for just over a year, aims to rejuvenate the brand with ramped-up marketing initiatives, including partnerships with pop stars like Charli XCX, as H&M seeks to compete more effectively with rivals Zara and Shein.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025