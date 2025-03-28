BEML Expands Bangalore Metro with Advanced Driverless Trains

BEML Limited, a prominent player in rail and defense manufacturing, announced on Friday the receipt of a significant additional order by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, valued over Rs 405 crore.

The deal involves delivering seven state-of-the-art metro trains, increasing the total train sets from 53 to 60 for Bangalore Metro's Phase 2 expansion.

Developed by BEML's engineering teams, these cutting-edge train sets feature robust six-car formations, air conditioning systems, advanced technological systems, and ensure enhanced passenger safety and comfort, furthering India's AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative.

