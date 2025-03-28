BEML Expands Bangalore Metro with Advanced Driverless Trains
BEML Limited has secured an additional order valued over Rs 405 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the supply of seven additional metro trains (42 cars) for Phase 2 of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project. These innovative driverless train sets are designed to improve urban mobility.
BEML Limited, a prominent player in rail and defense manufacturing, announced on Friday the receipt of a significant additional order by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, valued over Rs 405 crore.
The deal involves delivering seven state-of-the-art metro trains, increasing the total train sets from 53 to 60 for Bangalore Metro's Phase 2 expansion.
Developed by BEML's engineering teams, these cutting-edge train sets feature robust six-car formations, air conditioning systems, advanced technological systems, and ensure enhanced passenger safety and comfort, furthering India's AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative.
