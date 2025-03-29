Left Menu

IMF Approves $400 Million Disbursement to Support Ukraine's Budget Amid Ongoing Conflict

The IMF has completed a review allowing a $400 million disbursement to Ukraine for budget support. Despite challenges, Ukraine's economy remains resilient. However, growth is expected to slow in 2025 due to labor market issues and energy attacks. Total disbursements under the program are now $10.1 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 02:45 IST
IMF Approves $400 Million Disbursement to Support Ukraine's Budget Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has successfully completed a review permitting the release of $400 million in financial support to Ukraine, intended to bolster its national budget. This decision, announced on Friday, underscores Ukraine's economic resilience, even amidst significant challenges on multiple fronts.

Despite maintaining stability, Ukraine is expected to experience an economic slowdown in 2025. According to the IMF, factors such as a tight labor market and ongoing assaults targeting the country's energy infrastructure will contribute to this deceleration. The latest disbursement lifts the total funding under the IMF-supported program to $10.1 billion.

The recent review marks the seventh of Ukraine's $15.5-billion Extended Fund Facility program. Amid ongoing conflict, with Russia's invasion taking a harsh toll, Ukraine's macroeconomic stability is remarkably fortified, thanks in part to significant international aid. As the country profoundly depends on foreign assistance to sustain its economy, efforts to end hostilities continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025