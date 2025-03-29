Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: Navigating Tariff Challenges and Future Agreements

India and US officials have concluded discussions on a bilateral trade agreement, focusing on tariff reductions and increasing trade volume to USD 500 billion by 2030. US President Trump's emphasis on reciprocal tariffs highlights the ongoing negotiation challenges, with sensitive sectors like agriculture remaining contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:03 IST
  • India

India and the United States have wrapped up a significant round of talks, aiming to establish a bilateral trade agreement between the two nations. Confirming this, government sources have reported optimistic progress in the negotiations, signaling a potential expansion in economic ties.

Led by Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, the delegation from the US engaged in in-depth discussions about alleviating tariff issues, a point often criticized by US President Donald Trump. Trump has previously lamented the high tariffs imposed by India, indicating a need for reciprocal actions.

The discussions also aim to elevate bilateral trade from the current USD 190 billion to an ambitious USD 500 billion by 2030. Still, challenges remain, particularly regarding tariff concessions on sensitive sectors like agriculture. Indian officials are strategically maneuvering to protect domestic interests while potentially opening other sectors to American products.

