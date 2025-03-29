India-US Trade Talks: Navigating Tariff Challenges and Future Agreements

India and the United States have wrapped up a significant round of talks, aiming to establish a bilateral trade agreement between the two nations. Confirming this, government sources have reported optimistic progress in the negotiations, signaling a potential expansion in economic ties.

Led by Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, the delegation from the US engaged in in-depth discussions about alleviating tariff issues, a point often criticized by US President Donald Trump. Trump has previously lamented the high tariffs imposed by India, indicating a need for reciprocal actions.

The discussions also aim to elevate bilateral trade from the current USD 190 billion to an ambitious USD 500 billion by 2030. Still, challenges remain, particularly regarding tariff concessions on sensitive sectors like agriculture. Indian officials are strategically maneuvering to protect domestic interests while potentially opening other sectors to American products.

