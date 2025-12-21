Mehbooba Mufti Defends Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's Controversial Alliance

In a recent address, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti defended the controversial decision of her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, to form an alliance with the BJP in 2015. The alliance, according to Mehbooba, was forged in the best interests of Jammu and Kashmir's stability and future.

As part of the 'Gal Baat' outreach program, Mehbooba highlighted ongoing issues plaguing the region, such as unchecked mining, unemployment, and rising public hardships. She criticized the former National Conference government for its inadequate performance and urged the preservation of local languages.

Mehbooba further expressed concerns about the growing intolerance in India and stressed the importance of open dialogue for Kashmiri people, while emphasizing the need for protecting the heritage and identity of Jammu and Kashmir.