Force Motors Secures Major Defence Order

Force Motors has received an order for 2,978 vehicles from the Indian defence forces, specifically tailored for the operational demands of the Indian Army and Air Force. The company's well-regarded Gurkha LSV highlights its capability in producing mission-ready vehicles, enhancing its reputation in the defence sector.

Force Motors, a Pune-based automaker, announced on Saturday the receipt of a substantial order from the Indian defence forces for 2,978 vehicles.

The vehicles are engineered to meet the varied operational needs of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, demonstrating the company's expertise in designing vehicles ready for mission-critical tasks in challenging defence environments.

Over the years, Force Motors has been a reliable supplier to the defence sector through its Gurkha LSV, known for its durability and off-road capability, aligning with the rigorous demands of defence personnel. The order underscores the trust and confidence the defence forces place in the company, affirmed the company's Managing Director, Prasan Firodia.

