Mumbai Airport Implements 60-Day Ban on Aerial Activities

Mumbai's international airport is taking decisive action to ensure aviation safety by enforcing a 60-day restriction on paragliding, balloon flying, and the use of light-emitting objects in its free flight zone, a police official announced on Saturday.

The move is intended to prevent interference with aircraft landing and take-off procedures. According to the official, balloons and laser beams have been spotted near the airspace, posing potential hazards to aviation operations at the airport, Juhu aerodrome, and the Naval air station INS Shikra.

This restriction is effective from March 31 to May 29, and authorities have warned that violators will face strict consequences.

