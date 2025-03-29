Left Menu

Mumbai Airport Implements 60-Day Ban on Aerial Activities

The Mumbai international airport has enforced a 60-day ban on paragliding, balloon flying, and light-emitting objects to ensure aviation safety. This measure aims to prevent disruptions during aircraft landing and take-off. The ban affects the free flight zone around the airport and nearby airfields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:51 IST
Mumbai Airport Implements 60-Day Ban on Aerial Activities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's international airport is taking decisive action to ensure aviation safety by enforcing a 60-day restriction on paragliding, balloon flying, and the use of light-emitting objects in its free flight zone, a police official announced on Saturday.

The move is intended to prevent interference with aircraft landing and take-off procedures. According to the official, balloons and laser beams have been spotted near the airspace, posing potential hazards to aviation operations at the airport, Juhu aerodrome, and the Naval air station INS Shikra.

This restriction is effective from March 31 to May 29, and authorities have warned that violators will face strict consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025