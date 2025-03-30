Haldiram Partners with Temasek: A Strategic Step Forward

In a strategic move to bolster its market presence, Indian snack and sweets company Haldiram has partnered with investment powerhouse Temasek. Announced over the weekend, Temasek will acquire a minority equity stake from existing Haldiram shareholders. This partnership aims to scale Haldiram's operations across domestic and international markets, capitalizing on the firm's renowned brand strength.

While the financial specifics remain undisclosed, industry insiders estimate Temasek's 10% stake acquisition values Haldiram at $10 billion, marking a benchmark in the Indian packaged food sector. This acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, underscores the appeal of India's consumer market to global investors.

Haldiram's spokesperson expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting Temasek's track record in consumer investments. The move aligns with Haldiram's ambitions to enhance its competitive edge and meet evolving consumer demands. As part of a larger divestment trend, other investment firms like Blackstone and Bain Capital were also eyeing stakes in the business.

(With inputs from agencies.)