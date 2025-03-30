Left Menu

Haldiram Partners with Temasek: A Strategic Step Forward

Haldiram has announced a significant partnership with Temasek, a global investment firm based in Singapore. Temasek is set to acquire a minority stake in Haldiram, valued at $10 billion. The deal marks a milestone for the Indian snack giant, enhancing its growth prospects both domestically and internationally.

Updated: 30-03-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:16 IST
Haldiram Partners with Temasek: A Strategic Step Forward
In a strategic move to bolster its market presence, Indian snack and sweets company Haldiram has partnered with investment powerhouse Temasek. Announced over the weekend, Temasek will acquire a minority equity stake from existing Haldiram shareholders. This partnership aims to scale Haldiram's operations across domestic and international markets, capitalizing on the firm's renowned brand strength.

While the financial specifics remain undisclosed, industry insiders estimate Temasek's 10% stake acquisition values Haldiram at $10 billion, marking a benchmark in the Indian packaged food sector. This acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, underscores the appeal of India's consumer market to global investors.

Haldiram's spokesperson expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting Temasek's track record in consumer investments. The move aligns with Haldiram's ambitions to enhance its competitive edge and meet evolving consumer demands. As part of a larger divestment trend, other investment firms like Blackstone and Bain Capital were also eyeing stakes in the business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

