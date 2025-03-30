Modi's Upcoming Visit: Strengthening Sri Lanka-India Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sri Lanka, marking his fourth visit. This trip highlights the robust economic partnership and the development focus between India and Sri Lanka, emphasizing the $4 billion aid during Sri Lanka's crisis and future trade and energy collaborations, particularly in Trincomalee.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka for two days starting April 4, marking a significant step in reinforcing the long-standing relationship between India and Sri Lanka.
During this visit, both nations aim to strengthen the 'India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership Vision'. The United National Party (UNP) praised this upcoming engagement as an opportunity to further economic collaborations, reminiscent of India's $4 billion assistance during Sri Lanka's economic turmoil.
Key outcomes of this visit include potential developments in Trincomalee and finalized agreements on a power grid connection via undersea cable between Mannar and India's southern region, which promise to enhance trade and energy prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Sri Lanka
- UNP
- visit
- economic partnership
- Trincomalee
- energy
- trade
- Narendra Modi
- India-Sri Lanka
ALSO READ
PPP Slams Government's New Energy Policy: A Threat to Renewable Future
New Zealand PM's India Visit: A Push for Economic Partnership
Energy Drink Scam: 25 Celebrities Allegedly Duped in Mumbai
INOX Clean Energy Preps for Landmark IPO in Renewable Sector
AI-powered nudges cut water and energy use; advance conservation efforts