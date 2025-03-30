Modi's Upcoming Visit: Strengthening Sri Lanka-India Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka for two days starting April 4, marking a significant step in reinforcing the long-standing relationship between India and Sri Lanka.

During this visit, both nations aim to strengthen the 'India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership Vision'. The United National Party (UNP) praised this upcoming engagement as an opportunity to further economic collaborations, reminiscent of India's $4 billion assistance during Sri Lanka's economic turmoil.

Key outcomes of this visit include potential developments in Trincomalee and finalized agreements on a power grid connection via undersea cable between Mannar and India's southern region, which promise to enhance trade and energy prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)