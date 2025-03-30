Odisha Train Derailment Tragedy: One Dead, Seven Injured Amidst Heatwave

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Cuttack district, an express train derailed, resulting in the death of one person and injuring seven others. The derailment, which involved eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express, occurred near Manguli at 11:54 am on Sunday, as confirmed by Ashok Kumar Mishra, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Coast Railway.

The rescue operation, overseen by Cuttack's District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, ensured that the injured received prompt medical care. Seven individuals with serious injuries were transported to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment, where they are reportedly in stable condition. Additional attention was given to those affected by the ongoing heatwave in the region.

The derailment on the Howrah-Chennai route also disrupted rail services, with three trains being diverted and efforts underway to restore normalcy. In response to the accident, Chief Ministers of Odisha and Assam expressed their concerns and assured support to those impacted. Special helplines have been activated to assist passengers and families.

(With inputs from agencies.)