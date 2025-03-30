Kerala's Economic Resilience: Two-Trillion-Rupee Budget in Sight
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that the state is on track to meet a two-trillion-rupee budget despite challenges from the central government. The expenditure for the fiscal year 2024-25 exceeded Rs 1.75 lakh crore, indicating financial resilience amid a crisis. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized the claims.
Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, reaffirmed the state's economic resilience as it approaches a budget milestone of two trillion rupees, despite challenges from India's central administration.
Balagopal disclosed that Kerala's expenditure surpassed Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25, with significant spending in March alone. He highlighted the rise in the state's own revenue and tax collection, predicting an even larger budget in the final estimates.
Responding to criticism from Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who compared Balagopal's claims to Prime Minister Modi's aspirations for a five-trillion-dollar Indian economy, Balagopal emphasized Kerala's unfazed welfare schemes and developmental projects despite financial constraints.
