Left Menu

Kerala's Economic Resilience: Two-Trillion-Rupee Budget in Sight

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that the state is on track to meet a two-trillion-rupee budget despite challenges from the central government. The expenditure for the fiscal year 2024-25 exceeded Rs 1.75 lakh crore, indicating financial resilience amid a crisis. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:15 IST
Kerala's Economic Resilience: Two-Trillion-Rupee Budget in Sight
Kerala Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, reaffirmed the state's economic resilience as it approaches a budget milestone of two trillion rupees, despite challenges from India's central administration.

Balagopal disclosed that Kerala's expenditure surpassed Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25, with significant spending in March alone. He highlighted the rise in the state's own revenue and tax collection, predicting an even larger budget in the final estimates.

Responding to criticism from Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who compared Balagopal's claims to Prime Minister Modi's aspirations for a five-trillion-dollar Indian economy, Balagopal emphasized Kerala's unfazed welfare schemes and developmental projects despite financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025