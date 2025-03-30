Kerala's Economic Resilience: Two-Trillion-Rupee Budget in Sight

Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, reaffirmed the state's economic resilience as it approaches a budget milestone of two trillion rupees, despite challenges from India's central administration.

Balagopal disclosed that Kerala's expenditure surpassed Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25, with significant spending in March alone. He highlighted the rise in the state's own revenue and tax collection, predicting an even larger budget in the final estimates.

Responding to criticism from Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who compared Balagopal's claims to Prime Minister Modi's aspirations for a five-trillion-dollar Indian economy, Balagopal emphasized Kerala's unfazed welfare schemes and developmental projects despite financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)