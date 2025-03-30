Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Odisha Train Derailment Leaves One Dead, Multiple Injured

A tragic train derailment in Odisha's Cuttack district resulted in one fatality and injuries to several individuals. The SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed, prompting rescue operations and ex-gratia announcements. Authorities are investigating the cause, while restoration efforts are underway at the accident site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating train derailment in Odisha's Cuttack district has resulted in one death and several injuries, as officials confirm. The SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express veered off the tracks at Nirgundi near Manguli around noon, leading to immediate rescue operations.

Suvankar Roy, a 22-year-old from West Bengal, was killed after reportedly jumping from the train. The East Coast Railways has announced ex-gratia compensations, while local medical facilities attended to over a dozen passengers who fell ill after the accident.

Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the derailment, with the Commissioner of Railway Safety set to inspect the site. Efforts to restore normal rail services are in progress, while emergency workers continue to assist affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

