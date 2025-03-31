German Retail Surge Amidst Inflation Fears: A Double-Edged Economic Sword

In an unexpected twist, German retail sales outstripped forecasts in February, offering a glimmer of hope for the faltering economy. According to official statistics released, retail sales climbed by 0.8% from the previous month, outperforming the 0.2% rise predicted by analysts.

The upbeat retail figures were bolstered by an upward revision of January's data from 0.2% to a 0.7% increase, fueling optimism about economic growth in the first quarter. "This is very good news for growth in the first quarter," remarked Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank, despite recent recession concerns.

Nonetheless, the prospect of rising import prices, up 3.6% year-on-year, portends inflationary pressure that may stifle consumer spending. Additionally, economic uncertainties persist, exacerbated by U.S. tariffs targeting German automakers. This, along with a reluctance among consumers to spend, poses ongoing challenges for the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)