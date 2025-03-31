Desperate Rescue Efforts Amidst Myanmar's Quake Devastation

Efforts to rescue survivors continue in Myanmar and Bangkok after a devastating earthquake claimed the lives of at least 2,000 people across Southeast Asia.

Challenges in Myanmar include a civil war complicating access and military airstrikes, while in Bangkok, substandard construction materials are under investigation following the collapse of a skyscraper.

International aid pours in, with countries like China and the United States extending support, highlighting the broader humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)