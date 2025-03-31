Desperate Rescue Efforts Amidst Myanmar's Quake Devastation
Rescue efforts intensify in Myanmar and Bangkok following a massive earthquake that left at least 2,000 dead in Southeast Asia. Challenges include civil war complications in Myanmar, collapsed buildings, and substandard construction materials in Thailand. International aid is underway, underscoring deeper vulnerabilities in the region.
Efforts to rescue survivors continue in Myanmar and Bangkok after a devastating earthquake claimed the lives of at least 2,000 people across Southeast Asia.
Challenges in Myanmar include a civil war complicating access and military airstrikes, while in Bangkok, substandard construction materials are under investigation following the collapse of a skyscraper.
International aid pours in, with countries like China and the United States extending support, highlighting the broader humanitarian crisis in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
