Desperate Rescue Efforts Amidst Myanmar's Quake Devastation

Rescue efforts intensify in Myanmar and Bangkok following a massive earthquake that left at least 2,000 dead in Southeast Asia. Challenges include civil war complications in Myanmar, collapsed buildings, and substandard construction materials in Thailand. International aid is underway, underscoring deeper vulnerabilities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Efforts to rescue survivors continue in Myanmar and Bangkok after a devastating earthquake claimed the lives of at least 2,000 people across Southeast Asia.

Challenges in Myanmar include a civil war complicating access and military airstrikes, while in Bangkok, substandard construction materials are under investigation following the collapse of a skyscraper.

International aid pours in, with countries like China and the United States extending support, highlighting the broader humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

