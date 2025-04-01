Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Rebound: Poverty Reduction Sparks Hope Amid Challenges

Argentina's poverty rate has dropped significantly, marking progress for President Javier Milei's government. The rate fell from 52.9% to 38.1%, aided by decreased inflation and fiscal policies. Despite the improvement, millions remain in poverty, struggling with the effects of Milei's austere economic measures.

Updated: 01-04-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 02:32 IST
Argentina's Economic Rebound: Poverty Reduction Sparks Hope Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina has seen a notable reduction in its poverty rate during the latter half of 2024, the INDEC Statistics Agency reported. This improvement represents a significant turnaround for President Javier Milei, whose initial austerity measures had plunged millions into hardship.

The poverty rate has fallen to 38.1% from a staggering 52.9% earlier in the year, following the devaluation of the peso and severe cuts to state spending. These changes aimed to address a deep fiscal deficit, boosting Milei's standing ahead of the midterm elections, although protests continue over a cost-of-living crisis.

Despite the drop in poverty levels, which benefited from reduced inflation, millions are still affected. Many Argentines continue to endure difficult conditions, struggling with low-salary, informal jobs. Even amidst these challenges, there is hope that the worst of the poverty crisis might be over, as inflation remains under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

