Controversy Over U.S. Army's Non-Use of ADS-B in Helicopter Flights

The U.S. Army is facing mounting pressure as it withholds a pivotal report explaining its failure to integrate the ADS-B safety system in helicopter flights near Washington's airport. Concerns were heightened after a tragic incident involving a Black Hawk helicopter on a routine training mission.

In January, the helicopter collided with an American Airlines regional jet, resulting in the deaths of 67 people. Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell have demanded accountability and transparency by asking the Army to release the report by last Friday.

The Senate Commerce Committee seeks to understand the reasons behind the Army's neglect of the safety system and prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)