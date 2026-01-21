Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Urges Judicial Oversight in Sambhal Magistrate Transfer Controversy

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav calls for the Supreme Court and Allahabad High Court to address the abrupt transfer of Sambhal's Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vibhanshu Sudhir. Sudhir's action in ordering an FIR against a police officer amidst Sambhal's mosque-linked violence raises concerns of judicial interference.

Updated: 21-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:21 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, urged the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court to exercise suo motu cognisance in response to the transfer of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Vibhanshu Sudhir from Sambhal. The CJM had directed the registration of an FIR against Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anuj Chaudhary in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal.

Addressing the matter to ANI, Yadav expressed confidence, stating, "I anticipate that the Supreme Court and High Court will act on their own accord regarding this matter. I trust the judiciary's intellectuals and judges will recognize the gravity of the situation." On January 14, Sudhir's court ordered the FIR against ASP Chaudhary, Inspector Anuj Tomar, and others following accusations that police personnel shot a youth during the violent clashes in Sambhal.

The clashes broke out on November 19, 2024, during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. This survey was prompted by a legal petition questioning the mosque's origin as a temple. The incident witnessed the deaths of three individuals and injuries to numerous others, including law enforcement officers, amid the chaos. In efforts to restore order, police deployed tear gas and appealed to the crowd.

In the latest development related to the case, Uttar Pradesh Police, following court directives, have moved to attach the property of Sharik Satha, the alleged mastermind behind the violence. A substantial police presence, alongside revenue department teams, surrounded the four-storey building located in a prime area of the city to enforce the court's order.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Kumar confirmed, "Following the Court's instructions, the property of Sharik Satha will be attached... Revenue and police teams have been dispatched... This building is strategically situated in an affluent part of the city... Only the portion of the property owned by the accused will undergo attachment."

(With inputs from agencies.)

