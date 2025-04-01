LTTS Secures €50 Million Automotive Deal, Strengthens Mobility Foothold

L&T Technology Services, a leader in engineering and technology services, has clinched a crucial €50 million contract with a major European automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM). This strategic deal fortifies LTTS's Mobility sector, affirming its status as a reliable engineering ally in the international automotive landscape.

The contractual engagement is centered around developing and managing next-generation software platforms designed for both existing and forthcoming vehicle models. Integral to this agreement is the creation of a development center, a pivotal element of the client's global right shoring strategy.

Key features of this alliance include an advanced technology stack with unified architecture, a proprietary operating system, a comprehensive automotive cloud, and innovations such as driver assistance systems and standardized infotainment. LTTS's prowess in Software Defined Vehicles and cutting-edge EV tech underscores its commitment to evolution in the automobile industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)