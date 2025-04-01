Left Menu

LTTS Secures €50 Million Automotive Deal, Strengthens Mobility Foothold

L&T Technology Services has signed a decisive €50 million deal with a European automotive OEM, enhancing its Mobility segment. The agreement focuses on next-gen software for both current and future vehicle models, showcasing LTTS's expertise in software-defined vehicles, driver assistance systems, and electric vehicle technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:52 IST
LTTS Secures €50 Million Automotive Deal, Strengthens Mobility Foothold
L&T Technology Services Wins EUR50 Million Transformational Deal in Mobility Segment in Europe. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Technology Services, a leader in engineering and technology services, has clinched a crucial €50 million contract with a major European automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM). This strategic deal fortifies LTTS's Mobility sector, affirming its status as a reliable engineering ally in the international automotive landscape.

The contractual engagement is centered around developing and managing next-generation software platforms designed for both existing and forthcoming vehicle models. Integral to this agreement is the creation of a development center, a pivotal element of the client's global right shoring strategy.

Key features of this alliance include an advanced technology stack with unified architecture, a proprietary operating system, a comprehensive automotive cloud, and innovations such as driver assistance systems and standardized infotainment. LTTS's prowess in Software Defined Vehicles and cutting-edge EV tech underscores its commitment to evolution in the automobile industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025