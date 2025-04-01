Mahindra's Tractor Sales Surge with 34% Growth
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 34% increase in total tractor sales in March, including exports. Domestic sales reached 32,582 units, while exports accounted for 2,352 units. Favorable weather and strong agricultural conditions fueled the growth. The company achieved its highest tractor sales in fiscal year 2025.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced a significant upswing in its tractor sales, revealing a 34% year-on-year increase to 34,934 units in March, a statement affirmed. This includes both domestic and export sales.
In March of the previous year, the company had sold 26,024 tractors. This year, domestic sales alone surged to 32,582 units from last March's 24,276 units, marking a 34% growth.
Hemant Sikka, President of Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra, attributed this momentum to favorable weather, good reservoir levels, and positive trade terms. With the harvest season underway, strong tractor delivery rates continue, boosted by festive demand and expectations of a fruitful rabi season.
