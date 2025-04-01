Mahindra's Tractor Sales Surge with 34% Growth

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced a significant upswing in its tractor sales, revealing a 34% year-on-year increase to 34,934 units in March, a statement affirmed. This includes both domestic and export sales.

In March of the previous year, the company had sold 26,024 tractors. This year, domestic sales alone surged to 32,582 units from last March's 24,276 units, marking a 34% growth.

Hemant Sikka, President of Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra, attributed this momentum to favorable weather, good reservoir levels, and positive trade terms. With the harvest season underway, strong tractor delivery rates continue, boosted by festive demand and expectations of a fruitful rabi season.

(With inputs from agencies.)