Left Menu

Ramco Cements' Strategic Asset Disposal: A Path to Debt Reduction

The Ramco Cements disposed of assets worth Rs 455.03 crore in FY25, focusing on reducing debt by monetizing non-core assets. The sale includes Rs 376 crore from shares in other companies and Rs 79.03 crore from land sales, against a target of Rs 1,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:48 IST
Ramco Cements' Strategic Asset Disposal: A Path to Debt Reduction
The Ramco Cements Ltd Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Ramco Cements has strategically disposed of assets valued at Rs 455.03 crore during FY25, as part of its plan to monetize non-core assets for debt repayment, aiming for a total target of Rs 1,000 crore. This reflects the company's proactive approach to managing its financial obligations.

The company reported a gain of Rs 376 crore from selling shares in other companies and an additional Rs 79.03 crore from land sales, according to a regulatory filing. In November of the previous year, Ramco announced its intent to offload non-core assets valued at about Rs 1,000 crore, using the proceeds to reduce debt levels.

With a net debt totalling Rs 4,616 crore as of December 31, 2024, Ramco Cements has demonstrated progress by cutting debt by Rs 487 crore in Q3FY25. Operating from Chennai, the company boasts five integrated cement units and six grinding units across several Indian states, with a total manufacturing capacity of 24 million tonnes per annum. Currently, Ramco's shares are trading at Rs 897.95 on the BSE, a slight dip of 0.03 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025