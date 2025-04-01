Developing Market Currencies Brace for Trade Policy Impact
Currencies in developing markets remained stable as investors awaited U.S. President Trump's tariff announcements. South Africa's rand fell amid budget talks, while India's trade position faced scrutiny. Poland's manufacturing sector thrived, driving currency gains, and China's equities rose on strong export data.
Currencies in developing markets showed resilience on Tuesday as global investors eagerly awaited details about reciprocal tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump. South Africa's rand notably weakened, dragged down by protracted national budget negotiations, while investors scanned the horizon for possible effects on trade-reliant countries.
The MSCI index for emerging market currencies stayed constant against the U.S. dollar, but a stock gauge managed a 0.7% rise, rebounding from two-week lows. President Trump is poised to unveil a set of reciprocal trade tariffs, designed to align with higher foreign tariff rates and counteract non-tariff barriers affecting U.S. exports.
In eastern and central Europe, Poland's zloty appreciated 0.3% against the euro, buoyed by strong manufacturing data. Meanwhile, China experienced a 0.3% rise in Shanghai equities, thanks to expanding business activity. While analysts warn of global growth impacts, stock and currency movements suggest cautious optimism among investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Currencies
- Trump
- tariffs
- South Africa
- budget
- India
- Poland
- emerging markets
- China
- MSCI
ALSO READ
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells
Celebrating Trailblazers: Indian-Origin Women Honored for Contributions
Jack Draper's Triumph: A British Victory at Indian Wells
Historic Step in India's Cheetah Conservation: Gamini and Cubs Set Free
Indian Stock Market Rallies Amid Global Uncertainty