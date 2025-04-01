Left Menu

Developing Market Currencies Brace for Trade Policy Impact

Currencies in developing markets remained stable as investors awaited U.S. President Trump's tariff announcements. South Africa's rand fell amid budget talks, while India's trade position faced scrutiny. Poland's manufacturing sector thrived, driving currency gains, and China's equities rose on strong export data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:02 IST
Developing Market Currencies Brace for Trade Policy Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Currencies in developing markets showed resilience on Tuesday as global investors eagerly awaited details about reciprocal tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump. South Africa's rand notably weakened, dragged down by protracted national budget negotiations, while investors scanned the horizon for possible effects on trade-reliant countries.

The MSCI index for emerging market currencies stayed constant against the U.S. dollar, but a stock gauge managed a 0.7% rise, rebounding from two-week lows. President Trump is poised to unveil a set of reciprocal trade tariffs, designed to align with higher foreign tariff rates and counteract non-tariff barriers affecting U.S. exports.

In eastern and central Europe, Poland's zloty appreciated 0.3% against the euro, buoyed by strong manufacturing data. Meanwhile, China experienced a 0.3% rise in Shanghai equities, thanks to expanding business activity. While analysts warn of global growth impacts, stock and currency movements suggest cautious optimism among investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025