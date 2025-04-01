Developing Market Currencies Brace for Trade Policy Impact

Currencies in developing markets showed resilience on Tuesday as global investors eagerly awaited details about reciprocal tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump. South Africa's rand notably weakened, dragged down by protracted national budget negotiations, while investors scanned the horizon for possible effects on trade-reliant countries.

The MSCI index for emerging market currencies stayed constant against the U.S. dollar, but a stock gauge managed a 0.7% rise, rebounding from two-week lows. President Trump is poised to unveil a set of reciprocal trade tariffs, designed to align with higher foreign tariff rates and counteract non-tariff barriers affecting U.S. exports.

In eastern and central Europe, Poland's zloty appreciated 0.3% against the euro, buoyed by strong manufacturing data. Meanwhile, China experienced a 0.3% rise in Shanghai equities, thanks to expanding business activity. While analysts warn of global growth impacts, stock and currency movements suggest cautious optimism among investors.

