Left Menu

Significant Cuts in Jet Fuel and LPG Prices Lead to Reduced Costs for Businesses

Jet fuel and commercial LPG prices have been reduced significantly, with cuts of 6.1% and Rs 41 per cylinder, respectively. The reductions offset previous price hikes and are based on international benchmarks. Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged since a minor cut last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:12 IST
Significant Cuts in Jet Fuel and LPG Prices Lead to Reduced Costs for Businesses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, the prices of jet fuel and commercial LPG have seen substantial reductions. Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) experienced a significant price cut of 6.1%, translating to Rs 5,870.54 less per kilolitre in the national capital.

Similarly, the rates for commercial LPG, commonly used in hotels and restaurants, were decreased by Rs 41 per 19-kg cylinder. This price adjustment negates the increases instituted since February of this year.

State-run fuel retailers, including the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, are responsible for these monthly revisions based on international market trends, while prices for domestic cooking gas remain stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025