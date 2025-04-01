Significant Cuts in Jet Fuel and LPG Prices Lead to Reduced Costs for Businesses
Jet fuel and commercial LPG prices have been reduced significantly, with cuts of 6.1% and Rs 41 per cylinder, respectively. The reductions offset previous price hikes and are based on international benchmarks. Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged since a minor cut last year.
In a notable development, the prices of jet fuel and commercial LPG have seen substantial reductions. Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) experienced a significant price cut of 6.1%, translating to Rs 5,870.54 less per kilolitre in the national capital.
Similarly, the rates for commercial LPG, commonly used in hotels and restaurants, were decreased by Rs 41 per 19-kg cylinder. This price adjustment negates the increases instituted since February of this year.
State-run fuel retailers, including the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, are responsible for these monthly revisions based on international market trends, while prices for domestic cooking gas remain stable.
