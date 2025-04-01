Maharashtra Maritime Leap: Square Port Shipyard Commences Operations

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A significant development for Maharashtra's maritime industry unfolded as Square Port Shipyard Pvt. Ltd. in Dabhol began its operations with a crucial steel cutting ceremony. This event marks a promising advancement in the region's shipbuilding capabilities.

The shipyard, a subsidiary of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, has secured a prestigious order from a UK-based shipping company. The steel cutting ceremony, symbolizing the commencement of shipbuilding activities, was held in conjunction with Gudi Padwa. Fattehsingh Patil, Director of Square Port Shipyard, highlighted the under-utilized potential of India's shipbuilding industry. He expressed optimism that today's ceremony will contribute significantly to Maharashtra's economic aspirations.

Currently, the shipyard is constructing five vessels and engaging in discussions with major foreign shipyards, promising more developments soon. Previously owned by Bharati Defence Infrastructure Limited before its insolvency in 2017-18, the shipyard is poised to boost Maharashtra's economic goal of reaching a $1 Trillion economy by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)