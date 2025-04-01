Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Teen Girl Lost to Darjeeling Toy Train

A 15-year-old girl, Roshni Rai, tragically died after being hit by a toy train of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in Kurseong. She was wearing earphones and didn't hear the train's whistle. Her elder sister, also present, suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:04 IST
A 15-year-old girl tragically lost her life in an accident involving the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train. The incident occurred in Kurseong, as confirmed by a senior official on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Roshni Rai, reportedly had earphones on and could not hear the train's whistle while emerging onto the tracks from a narrow alley. She was seriously injured and later succumbed to her injuries in a hospital.

Her elder sister, who was with her at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. The incident has thrown a spotlight on safety concerns related to the railway operation in crowded areas.

