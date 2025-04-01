Tragic Accident: Teen Girl Lost to Darjeeling Toy Train
A 15-year-old girl, Roshni Rai, tragically died after being hit by a toy train of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in Kurseong. She was wearing earphones and didn't hear the train's whistle. Her elder sister, also present, suffered minor injuries in the incident.
A 15-year-old girl tragically lost her life in an accident involving the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train. The incident occurred in Kurseong, as confirmed by a senior official on Tuesday.
The victim, identified as Roshni Rai, reportedly had earphones on and could not hear the train's whistle while emerging onto the tracks from a narrow alley. She was seriously injured and later succumbed to her injuries in a hospital.
Her elder sister, who was with her at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. The incident has thrown a spotlight on safety concerns related to the railway operation in crowded areas.
