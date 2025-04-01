Left Menu

ICICI Mutual Fund Boosts Investment in Galaxy Surfactants

ICICI Mutual Fund invested Rs 124 crore in Galaxy Surfactants by acquiring additional shares via open market transactions. The mutual fund purchased 2.97 lakh shares at Rs 2,092 each on the NSE and BSE. The transaction increased the stock price of Galaxy Surfactants on both exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Mutual Fund expanded its portfolio on Tuesday by acquiring additional shares of specialty chemical company Galaxy Surfactants, amounting to a transaction worth Rs 124 crore on the open market.

Bulk deal data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reveal that ICICI MF purchased 2.97 lakh shares each of Galaxy Surfactants on both platforms.

The acquisition was carried out at an average price of Rs 2,092 per share, leading to a total transaction value of Rs 124.47 crore. As a result, Galaxy Surfactants' stock saw a rise in value on both exchanges by the close of trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

