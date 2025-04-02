Investors Await Trump's Tariff Plans Amid Mixed Market Reactions
Wall Street had a mixed session as investors awaited President Trump's tariff announcements. While tech stocks like Tesla and Microsoft rebounded, healthcare and airline sectors declined. Market volatility is expected to persist, reflecting economic uncertainty. Expectations are set for more clarity post-announcement, but doubts about economic performance remain.
Wall Street faced a day of mixed outcomes as investors anticipated the announcement of new tariffs by President Trump. The economic landscape remains turbulent, with markets reacting to potential impacts of the tariff plans expected to be detailed in the Rose Garden.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains, buoyed by rallies in tech stocks, including Tesla, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Dow Jones, however, recorded a slight decline. Despite these gains, ongoing concerns about U.S. economic growth cast a shadow over investor sentiment.
Challenges persist as sectors like healthcare and airlines experienced downturns. Johnson & Johnson faced a setback after a court rejected its $10 billion settlement proposal amid allegations of product-related health issues. Analysts remain cautious, noting that uncertainty continues to cloud market direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- Trump
- tariff
- investors
- market
- tech stocks
- Tesla
- Nasdaq
- economic uncertainty
- S&P 500
ALSO READ
Polymer Capital's Ambitious Japan Fund Launch Amidst Market Boom
Global Markets Brace for Trump-Putin Call Amid Central Bank Meetings
Indian Markets Surge Amid Global Optimism: Fed Interest Rates Hold Steady
Sensex Regains Spark: 900-Point Surge Amid Global Market Positivity
European Markets Steady Amid Uncertainty in Global Sentiments