Investors Await Trump's Tariff Plans Amid Mixed Market Reactions

Wall Street faced a day of mixed outcomes as investors anticipated the announcement of new tariffs by President Trump. The economic landscape remains turbulent, with markets reacting to potential impacts of the tariff plans expected to be detailed in the Rose Garden.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains, buoyed by rallies in tech stocks, including Tesla, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Dow Jones, however, recorded a slight decline. Despite these gains, ongoing concerns about U.S. economic growth cast a shadow over investor sentiment.

Challenges persist as sectors like healthcare and airlines experienced downturns. Johnson & Johnson faced a setback after a court rejected its $10 billion settlement proposal amid allegations of product-related health issues. Analysts remain cautious, noting that uncertainty continues to cloud market direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)