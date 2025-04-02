Left Menu

Mylan Laboratories Achieves Fourth Consecutive 'Great Place to Work' Certification

Mylan Laboratories Limited, a Viatris company, has been recognized with the Great Place to Work Certification in India for the fourth consecutive year, underscoring its commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity and employee well-being. Viatris is celebrated for its positive workplace environment and strong employee retention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:52 IST
Mylan Laboratories Achieves Fourth Consecutive 'Great Place to Work' Certification
Viatris Certified as a Great Place to Work in India for the Fourth Consecutive Year. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mylan Laboratories Limited, part of Viatris, has been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work Certification in India for the fourth year in a row. This accolade underscores the company's ongoing dedication to cultivating an inclusive, engaging, and supportive workplace environment, bolstering employee well-being and satisfaction.

The Great Place to Work Institute, renowned as a global authority on workplace culture, granted the certification based on the results of its Trust Index Employee Survey. The survey reflected a high approval rate, with 85% of Viatris India employees considering their workplace exceptional. The recognition highlights the company's commitment to fostering a thriving corporate culture.

Commenting on the achievement, Anupam Bhatt, Head of Human Relations at Viatris India, expressed pride in maintaining this esteemed certification. He attributed it to Viatris' people-first approach and commitment to employee development and support. This milestone not only reaffirms the company's core values but also inspires ongoing efforts to enhance the employee experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025