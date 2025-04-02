Mylan Laboratories Achieves Fourth Consecutive 'Great Place to Work' Certification

Mylan Laboratories Limited, part of Viatris, has been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work Certification in India for the fourth year in a row. This accolade underscores the company's ongoing dedication to cultivating an inclusive, engaging, and supportive workplace environment, bolstering employee well-being and satisfaction.

The Great Place to Work Institute, renowned as a global authority on workplace culture, granted the certification based on the results of its Trust Index Employee Survey. The survey reflected a high approval rate, with 85% of Viatris India employees considering their workplace exceptional. The recognition highlights the company's commitment to fostering a thriving corporate culture.

Commenting on the achievement, Anupam Bhatt, Head of Human Relations at Viatris India, expressed pride in maintaining this esteemed certification. He attributed it to Viatris' people-first approach and commitment to employee development and support. This milestone not only reaffirms the company's core values but also inspires ongoing efforts to enhance the employee experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)