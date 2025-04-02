Stability Amidst Challenges: India's White-Collar Job Market in March 2025

The latest Naukri.com JobSpeak report indicates a minimal decline of 1.4% in India's white-collar job market this March, compared to the previous year. The downturn is mainly attributed to reduced recruitment in retail, oil & gas, and education sectors, which saw significant reductions.

Despite the dip, the figures suggest relative stability when considering the broader context of extended holiday weekends in March. Notably, the IT sector, which previously experienced substantial contraction, showed signs of recovery with only a 3% decline. Emerging technologies within IT witnessed a remarkable 36% growth.

Chennai emerged as a key hub for unicorn hiring, marking a 29% surge, followed by Delhi NCR and Hyderabad. The banking sector also exhibited strong hiring activity, showcasing a 36% growth, highlighting pockets of robust growth amid a generally cautious market.

(With inputs from agencies.)