Maersk Navigates Tariff Turbulence Amidst Strong U.S. Demand

Danish shipping company Maersk is experiencing a surge in U.S. demand, a trend expected to persist through the year. However, this optimism is tempered by uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump's impending tariff plans, which might impact international trade relations.

Maersk, a leading container shipping conglomerate, expressed concern over the potential of U.S. tariffs to disrupt global trade dynamics, despite a promising start to 2025. The company is vigilant, observing early signs suggestive of decelerating global supply chain momentum, amid an unpredictable tariff environment.

The imposition of tariffs has prompted changes in inventory management strategies, with businesses hastening imports and increasing storage capacity. Declining U.S. consumer confidence over four months poses an additional challenge, potentially leading to restrained spending and wider economic impacts. Notably, China's share in global container exports climbed to 36% in 2024 from 32% five years earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)