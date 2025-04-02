United Airlines Expands Pacific Routes Amid Economic Uncertainty

United Airlines announced on Wednesday a strategic expansion of its long-haul flight routes to Pacific destinations including Thailand and Vietnam. This move highlights U.S. carriers' focus on international travel as domestic demand begins to wane.

The airline's new routes to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City complement new daily Fall services from Hong Kong. With these additions, United will have routes from the U.S. to 32 separate cities across the Pacific region, showcasing confidence in sustained travel interest.

Despite the broader economic uncertainty influenced by President Trump's tariffs, which has led to decreased spending, United has experienced a notable increase in international bookings. Other major airlines are following suit, with announcements of expanded transatlantic services by competitors such as American Airlines and Air Canada.

