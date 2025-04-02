Jio Tops Mobile Speed Charts in India During Late 2024

Jio maintained its position as India's fastest mobile provider during the second half of 2024, excelling across all combined technologies and in the 5G sector, as revealed by network intelligence firm Ookla. The company's 5G network boasted a median download speed of 258.54 Mbps with an upload speed of 14.54 Mbps.

In addition to speed, Jio outperformed its competitors as the top mobile network in terms of overall coverage throughout the period. Nonetheless, Airtel delivered superior video streaming and 5G gaming experiences. The report identified Excitel as the quickest internet service provider in India between July and December 2024, boasting a median download speed of 117.21 Mbps and an upload speed of 110.96 Mbps.

Regionally, Jaipur claimed the title for the fastest median mobile download speed among India's largest cities at 181.68 Mbps, with Kolkata and Ahmedabad trailing closely behind. On the contrary, Mumbai recorded the slowest median download speed at 75.75 Mbps, succeeded by Pune and Chennai. According to Ookla's findings, Jio led as the fastest provider in nine cities as stated in their 'Speedtest Connectivity Report'.

