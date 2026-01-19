Open-source platform for Private 5G networks launched

An open-source software platform that enables enterprises and institutions to build and operate their own Private 5G networks was launched on Monday, marking a significant step towards industry-grade and deployable 5G infrastructure developed within the country.

The platform, named Agartala 0.4.0, has been released by the Indian Open Source for Mobile Communication Networks (IOS-MCN) Consortium, led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, along with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

Explaining the objective of the initiative in a statement, the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at the IISc said, ''FSID's objective is to ensure that research-led programmes translate into deployable infrastructure. IOS-MCN demonstrates how publicly funded, open-source platforms can create long-term national capability. Agartala 0.4.0 moves this effort from development to validation, enabling pilots that will enable future deployments.'' Designed for factories, campuses, research institutions and startups, Agartala 0.4.0 allows users to deploy Private 5G networks offering faster, more reliable and secure connectivity than Wi-Fi or public mobile networks, at a lower cost.

Validation tests have demonstrated end-to-end latency of under 10 milliseconds and downlink throughput of up to 600 Mbps per gNB, making the platform suitable for early pilots and enterprise trials.

The consortium said Agartala 0.4.0 is the fourth open-source milestone in IOS-MCN's roadmap and marks a decisive transition from platform development to industry validation.

Pilot deployments led by ecosystem partners are expected to commence in the second half of 2026 across sectors including rural connectivity, railways, disaster management, defence, education and drone-enabled networks.

Agartala 0.4.0 is now publicly available on GitHub, reinforcing IOS-MCN's commitment to open development, transparent governance and community-driven innovation, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)