Left Menu

Open-source platform for Private 5G networks launched

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:32 IST
Open-source platform for Private 5G networks launched
  • Country:
  • India

An open-source software platform that enables enterprises and institutions to build and operate their own Private 5G networks was launched on Monday, marking a significant step towards industry-grade and deployable 5G infrastructure developed within the country.

The platform, named Agartala 0.4.0, has been released by the Indian Open Source for Mobile Communication Networks (IOS-MCN) Consortium, led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, along with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

Explaining the objective of the initiative in a statement, the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at the IISc said, ''FSID's objective is to ensure that research-led programmes translate into deployable infrastructure. IOS-MCN demonstrates how publicly funded, open-source platforms can create long-term national capability. Agartala 0.4.0 moves this effort from development to validation, enabling pilots that will enable future deployments.'' Designed for factories, campuses, research institutions and startups, Agartala 0.4.0 allows users to deploy Private 5G networks offering faster, more reliable and secure connectivity than Wi-Fi or public mobile networks, at a lower cost.

Validation tests have demonstrated end-to-end latency of under 10 milliseconds and downlink throughput of up to 600 Mbps per gNB, making the platform suitable for early pilots and enterprise trials.

The consortium said Agartala 0.4.0 is the fourth open-source milestone in IOS-MCN's roadmap and marks a decisive transition from platform development to industry validation.

Pilot deployments led by ecosystem partners are expected to commence in the second half of 2026 across sectors including rural connectivity, railways, disaster management, defence, education and drone-enabled networks.

Agartala 0.4.0 is now publicly available on GitHub, reinforcing IOS-MCN's commitment to open development, transparent governance and community-driven innovation, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Soccer-Morocco achieve record FIFA ranking, Senegal rise to 12th

Soccer-Morocco achieve record FIFA ranking, Senegal rise to 12th

 Global
4
Explosion in restaurant in Kabul kills at least 7; Pak president says blast caused by bomb

Explosion in restaurant in Kabul kills at least 7; Pak president says blast ...

 Afghanistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026