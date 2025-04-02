Indians Shine at Venture Capital World Summit 2025

New Delhi [India], April 2: In a testament to India's burgeoning role in global entrepreneurship, Mr. Digant Sharma and CA Mahendra Turakhia represented the country at the Venture Capital World Summit 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The summit, held in Zurich, a major financial hub, gathered global leaders in venture capital and innovation for high-level discussions on investment, sustainable growth, and technological advancements.

Describing the summit as an 'enriching experience,' Mr. Sharma highlighted conversations covering sectors such as AI, blockchain, and sustainability. CA Turakhia emphasized India's growing influence, stressing the importance of ethical entrepreneurship and long-term value creation. The event served as a key forum for fostering international collaboration among investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers.

