GeM's Milestone: Over 1 Million Manpower Hired for Government in 2024-25

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has achieved a landmark in public procurement by facilitating the hiring of over one million manpower resources for various government organizations during 2024-25, according to an official statement.

The platform, accessible to government buyers, streamlines the outsourcing process, allowing them to engage workers easily. It offers options to hire based on parameters like minimum wages and fixed pay, backed by over 33,000 service providers, the commerce ministry added.

GeM, operational since 2016, began with basic services such as manpower, cab hiring, and security services, but has since expanded to over 330 services, including advanced offerings like drone and cybersecurity services, underlining its commitment to facilitating efficient and cost-effective public procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)