Left Menu

Operation Muskan: Ranchi Police Reunite Owners with Lost Phones

Ranchi Police conducted 'Operation Muskan', recovering 50 lost or stolen mobile phones, and returned 25 of them to their owners. The operation involved technical analysis to track devices and support from the Jagannathpur police. The remaining phones are set to be returned soon, according to officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:41 IST
Operation Muskan: Ranchi Police Reunite Owners with Lost Phones
  • Country:
  • India

Ranchi Police have successfully returned 25 mobile phones to their rightful owners, a feat achieved through the special initiative called 'Operation Muskan'.

Under the jurisdiction of Jagannathpur police station, a total of 50 devices were recovered during the drive. The operation aimed at identifying and tracking lost or stolen phones, taking advantage of technical analysis to locate them.

SP City Paras Rana confirmed the completion of this phase, noting that the rigorous process involved verifying documents before the handover. Jagannathpur OC Digvijay Singh assured the public that the remaining devices would soon find their way back to their owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025