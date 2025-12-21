Operation Muskan: Ranchi Police Reunite Owners with Lost Phones

Ranchi Police have successfully returned 25 mobile phones to their rightful owners, a feat achieved through the special initiative called 'Operation Muskan'.

Under the jurisdiction of Jagannathpur police station, a total of 50 devices were recovered during the drive. The operation aimed at identifying and tracking lost or stolen phones, taking advantage of technical analysis to locate them.

SP City Paras Rana confirmed the completion of this phase, noting that the rigorous process involved verifying documents before the handover. Jagannathpur OC Digvijay Singh assured the public that the remaining devices would soon find their way back to their owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)