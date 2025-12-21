Left Menu

Mahayuti's Sweeping Victory: A Testament to BJP's Development Agenda

Maharashtra's Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, secured a significant win in municipal and nagar panchayat polls, illustrating team effort between the BJP organization and government. With a development-driven agenda and large electoral support, the coalition plans for further success in upcoming civic corporation elections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis applauded the Mahayuti alliance's victory in recent municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, emphasizing the team effort between the BJP and its political allies. He highlighted the development plank as the cornerstone of their successful campaign strategy.

Fadnavis, who led the campaign, stressed the importance of a positive development agenda and a future blueprint, seeking votes based on past achievements rather than criticizing opponents. He noted that 48% of members were elected under the BJP symbol, and 75% of local bodies were led by Mahayuti-backed leaders.

Crediting the victory to strategic collaboration and trust from senior party leaders, Fadnavis praised BJP state leadership and partners for their role. As civic corporation elections approach, Fadnavis expressed confidence in replicating the success, preparing for another significant political test in the state.

