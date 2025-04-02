Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit: A Boost for Modern Rolling Stock

The Indian Railways has announced significant progress in establishing a new manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Telangana, with ₹282.1 crore already spent out of the planned ₹521.36 crore. This facility aims to enhance the manufacturing and maintenance of modern rolling stock.

Addressing Kazipet's potential as an independent rail division, Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya inquired about government initiatives to accelerate railway projects, including the Kazipet wagon manufacturing unit.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that setting up divisions considers size, workload, and traffic patterns, among other factors. The Secunderabad division currently fulfills these roles within Kazipet's reach, with the existing setup deemed satisfactory for operational needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)