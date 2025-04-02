Left Menu

Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit: A Boost for Modern Rolling Stock

Indian Railways is developing a ₹521.36 crore manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Telangana. Over ₹282.1 crore has been spent so far. The facility focuses on producing and maintaining modern rolling stock. Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya emphasized establishing Kazipet as a separate rail division, highlighting ongoing railway projects in Telangana.

Updated: 02-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:31 IST
The Indian Railways has announced significant progress in establishing a new manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Telangana, with ₹282.1 crore already spent out of the planned ₹521.36 crore. This facility aims to enhance the manufacturing and maintenance of modern rolling stock.

Addressing Kazipet's potential as an independent rail division, Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya inquired about government initiatives to accelerate railway projects, including the Kazipet wagon manufacturing unit.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that setting up divisions considers size, workload, and traffic patterns, among other factors. The Secunderabad division currently fulfills these roles within Kazipet's reach, with the existing setup deemed satisfactory for operational needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

