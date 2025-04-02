Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Maharashtra: A Harrowing Highway Incident

A devastating accident involving a bus and SUV in Maharashtra's Buldhana district led to five fatalities and injured 12 others. The SUV, en route to Kolhapur, collided with an MSRTC bus, soon followed by a private bus hitting the stationary state-run bus. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buldhana | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Khamgaon-Shegaon highway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, five people lost their lives and 12 others sustained injuries early Wednesday. The accident involved a bus from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and an SUV bound for Kolhapur.

Police reported that the SUV, carrying five passengers including the driver, crashed into the MSRTC bus traveling to Paratwada from Pune. While the SUV driver survived, four others did not. Shortly after, a private bus collided with the stationary MSRTC bus, claiming the life of a female passenger.

All injured individuals are receiving treatment at a local hospital. Authorities have registered a case against the SUV driver, and an investigation into the multi-vehicle collision is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

