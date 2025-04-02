Left Menu

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Tensions on 'Liberation Day'

President Donald Trump is set to announce new tariffs impacting global trade, sparking economic uncertainty. Despite warnings from economists and opposition from international leaders, the White House remains confident. The proposed tariffs could lead to higher consumer costs and global economic repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:50 IST
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is gearing up to announce a new phase of tariffs, described as 'reciprocal', targeting both allies and adversaries of the United States. This action is a strategic bid to bolster US manufacturing and penalize nations accused of engaging in unfair trade practices.

Despite economists warning of potential economic downturns and strained international relations, the White House exudes unwavering confidence. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt underscored the significance of April 2, 2025, claiming it would be pivotal in US history. Yet, specifics of Trump's tariff plans remain hazy, creating unease among investors.

The impending tariffs might introduce higher costs across various sectors, impacting commodities and possibly hindering economic growth. Senate leaders and international allies express concerns over this aggressive trade stance, as Trump proceeds without needing congressional approval, igniting anxiety over a looming global trade war.

