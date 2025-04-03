India's Strategic Resilience Amid US Tariff Turmoil

India's economy has shown resilience in the face of newly imposed tariffs by the United States, as articulated by ASSOCHAM president Sanjay Nayar. In a conversation with ANI, Nayar remarked that the Indian economy's inward-looking nature provides a buffer against the harsh economic winds sweeping through its Asian peer markets.

Nayar emphasized that while India is subject to a 26% tariff, it appears more favorable when juxtaposed with other Southeast Asian nations. He highlighted that the tariffs against other major players include China at 34%, Vietnam at 46%, and Sri Lanka at 44%, suggesting India is in a better relative position.

The exemption of pharmaceuticals from tariffs allows India some respite and presents an opportunity for policy refinement. Experts note that while the 25% tariff on steel, aluminum, and automotive products poses challenges, the differential tariffs offer India an export advantage, necessitating strategic shifts in trade partnerships and market accessibility negotiations with the US.

