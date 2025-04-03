Left Menu

Reciprocal Tariffs: Challenges Ahead for India's Medical Device Exports

The imposition of a 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian medical device exports to the US presents potential growth challenges. Industry leaders emphasize the need for strategic responses, including diversifying supply chains and addressing non-tariff barriers, to sustain competitiveness amid regulatory hurdles and new tariff policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:40 IST
Reciprocal Tariffs: Challenges Ahead for India's Medical Device Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) warns that a newly imposed 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian medical device exports to the US may hinder sector growth. This move, part of a broader policy by President Donald Trump affecting around 60 countries, could disrupt India's established reputation as a cost-effective supplier of consumables.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, Indian medical device exports to the US reached USD 714.38 million, while imports stood higher at USD 1,519.94 million. Industry experts highlight that the tariff might affect exports, but suggest leveraging opportunities as the US looks to diversify its supply chain dependencies.

Despite these tariff-related challenges, experts note that India's primary hurdles lie in non-tariff barriers. Regulatory processes, such as FDA approvals, remain costly for Indian exporters compared to their US counterparts entering the Indian market. Industry leaders advocate for governmental intervention to achieve fairer trade and regulatory practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025