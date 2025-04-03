Left Menu

El Al Resumes Flights to Moscow Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Israel's El Al Airlines will resume flights to Moscow on May 1. The move follows a safety assessment and discussions with Russian authorities. This decision marks El Al's return to a market it left after a tragic crash in 2024, amid complex geopolitical relations.

El Al Airlines, Israel's national carrier, is set to resume flights to Moscow starting May 1, making it one of the few Western airlines to operate in the Russian capital. This decision comes after thorough safety evaluations and discussions with Russian officials, the airline announced on Thursday.

The Tel Aviv-Moscow route will see seven weekly flights, marking El Al's re-entry into the market it exited in late 2024 after a Russian missile struck an Azerbaijani plane, killing 38 people. The resumption is part of El Al's strategic effort to broaden its global network and restore vital travel links for its passengers.

While Russia has restricted airspace access for 36 nations in response to sanctions over the Ukraine conflict, Israel, balancing its diplomatic relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, did not partake in such sanctions. Notably, a significant Russian-speaking populace in Israel anticipates the return of these flights, amid a backdrop of geopolitical intricacies and past travel disruptions.

