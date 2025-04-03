Xpressbees Appoints Uday R Sharma as Chief Business Officer

Xpressbees, a leading logistics and supply chain firm, announced on Thursday the appointment of Uday R Sharma as Chief Business Officer. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s business-to-business, third-party logistics, and cross-border operations.

Uday R Sharma is a seasoned professional with a noteworthy career in fostering strategic business growth. He has previously served in leadership roles at renowned companies like Allcargo Logistics, Spoton Logistics Private Limited, Safexpress, and Aramex India, where he demonstrated effective leadership across various sectors.

Amitava Saha, Managing Director and CEO of Xpressbees, expressed confidence in Sharma's extensive experience and strategic vision. Saha believes that Sharma's contributions will be instrumental in scaling the company’s operations and driving the next phase of growth, reinforcing Xpressbees' presence in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)