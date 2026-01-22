BJD Sets Stage for Statewide Protest: Accuses BJP of Betrayal

In a bold move, Odisha's BJD has announced plans for a statewide protest against the governing BJP, accusing it of betraying voters after securing their support. Led by party president Naveen Patnaik, the decision was solidified during a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee.

Key figures such as political advisor Santrapta Mishra and senior vice president Debi Prasad Mishra discussed critical issues, including the alleged betrayal of farmers, law and order deterioration, and the contentious Mahanadi water dispute. The BJD claims the BJP failed its electoral promises, specifically regarding agricultural procurement and livelihood policies.

The committee also spotlighted systemic issues like minority rights violations, unemployment, and recruitment exam scams. Vowing to protect the interests of Odisha, particularly concerning water resource management, the BJD plans a comprehensive campaign across various political and geographical segments of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)